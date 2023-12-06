Salt Lake County DA’s office files charges against man who allegedly fled police with child in car

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Ivan Vazquez Ruelas for allegedly leading police on a chase with an 11-year-old girl inside the car he took.

During the Nov. 27 chase, Ruelas nearly caused a dozen accidents, says a news release issued by the DA’s Office.

“Ruelas was with (a woman) at a Taylorsville store when they allegedly attempted to shoplift over $100 in items,” the statement says. “As the two left the store, police called them over to their police vehicle. Though both stopped, only (the woman) walked over to the police. Mr. Ruelas got into (the woman’s) car and sped away.”

The woman’s 11-year-old daughter was in the car, and Ruelas did not have permission to take her, the statement says.

“Police pursued Mr. Ruelas as he drove between 20 and 80 miles per hour in rush hour traffic, driving on the shoulder and cutting off other drivers. It is alleged that Mr. Ruelas nearly caused 12 accidents. Police stopped the pursuit because of the danger it posed to the child and other drivers.

“An hour and a half later, Mr. Ruelas arranged to drop the girl off to a mutual acquaintance. When Mr. Ruelas was inside the home dropping her off, police tried to block in his car, but he was able to escape, leading police on another chase where he allegedly drove the wrong way on the freeway. This was made more dangerous because it was dark, and Mr. Ruelas turned off the headlights of the vehicle. The chase ended in Pleasant Grove, where Mr. Ruelas got out of the car and tried hiding from police but was located and taken into custody.”

Current court documents show Ruelas faces charges of:

Child kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Two counts of failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Unlawful control of a vehicle used to commit a felony, a third-degree felony

Two counts of reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Retail theft, value less than $500, a class B misdemeanor

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill commented on the case.

“Mr. Ruelas’ alleged actions not only put his own life in danger but also the life of a child and other drivers on the road. We appreciate the efforts our partners in law enforcement made to protect the safety of the child and other drivers in an extremely dangerous scenario,” he said in a prepared statement.

“All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Ruelas was ordered to be held without bail and remains incarcerated.