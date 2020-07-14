Salt Lake County extends cooling center dates for residents, visitors

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County has extended the dates of two cooling centers for residents and visitors who need a reprieve from the heat, with high temperatures expected in the valley through mid-July.

“Cooling centers are air-conditioned, indoor spaces open to the public; anyone seeking a break from the heat can visit to cool off, hydrate, and stay safe from heat-related illness,” said a news release from Salt Lake County. “The county encourages residents to look out for each other and check on neighbors, particularly those who are older or have chronic conditions, during periods of extreme heat.”

The two cooling centers are at Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State St. in Sandy, and the Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City. Parking is free in both places.

The cooling centers are available now until Sunday, July 19 from noon to 7 p.m. each day. Social distancing protocols will be enforced inside the facility, and visitors are required to wear a face covering. People with symptoms of illness should refrain from coming to the facilities, the news release said.

Health officials encourage everyone, especially older adults, to exercise caution in excessive heat by following these tips: