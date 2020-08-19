Salt Lake County extends mask mandate until end of 2020

Yesterday, the Salt Lake County Council extended our emergency declaration through the end of the year, and today, Salt Lake County Health Department and Mayor Jenny Wilson extended the public health order and face covering requirement to match that timeline. Posted by Salt Lake County Government on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County has extended its mask mandate until the end of the year, Mayor Jenny Wilson announced Wednesday.

“We’re six months into this emergency and we recognize that until we have a vaccine, we need to continue to battle COVID-19,” Wilson said by way of a video message. “We now have the tools to do so until the end of the year, and I think the mask requirement will help us; we know that it’s working. We’re seeing cases fall, which is amazing, but we’re also seeing some concern as school opens and we recognize we will just have to continue to hang in there as citizens here and residents of Salt Lake County get through the next few months.”

The news release added: “We know that Salt Lake County’s face covering requirement has resulted in more people wearing face coverings when they are out in public. We’ve seen proof of this in Salt Lake County case counts dropping more quickly and steadily than the rest of the state, and in comparing face covering usage in Salt Lake County with face covering usage in surrounding counties. In short, the steps we have taken in Salt Lake County are working as we’d hoped.”

The Salt Lake County Council extended its emergency declaration through the end of the year Tuesday. Wilson then extended the county’s mask mandate and public health order.

“If we reach a point when the data and our public health experts tell us face coverings are no longer necessary, the order will be rescinded early,” the news release said. “Until we have a treatment proven effective or a vaccine widely available, it’s important for us all to continue taking the precautions we can, including washing hands regularly, staying isolated at home when we’re ill, social distancing, and wearing face coverings.”