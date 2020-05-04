Salt Lake County Health Department launches food service website

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Health Department has launched a website where people can locate food service organizations nearest them.

SLCoHD and technology developers AQUEHS Corp. have launched FeedUT.org, originally intended as a resource for families in need. Officials are now encouraging residents to also use the site to locate a nearby pantry to volunteer or donate money or food.

“We developed the website to help families in our own neighborhoods access healthy, nutritious foods,” said Anni McKinnon, SLCoHD healthy living program manager. “But when the pandemic began directly affecting our community, we found we already had a resource available for people looking for an easy, efficient way to help.”

The Health Department is encouraging residents to donate or volunteer to food service organizations while following “Stay Smart, Stay Safe” public health order guidelines, such as wearing a cloth face covering and maintaining a minimum 6 feet of distance from those outside their household.

Food service organizations are taking measures for safe, no-contact food donations. Facilities that can implement social distancing are seeking volunteers, and financial donations are always accepted, the news release said.

Residents may also consider planting extra vegetables in their gardens to help stock food pantries and kitchens with fresh produce throughout the summer and fall.

“We’re dedicated to continuing to be here for the most vulnerable in our community, so we’ll keep our doors open as long as possible,” said Jessica Roadman of Crossroads Urban Center. “We are facing increased demands with decreased resources.”