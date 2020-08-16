Salt Lake County Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing Sunday

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing Sunday morning.

“Have symptoms of COVID or been in contact with someone who does?” said a tweet from Salt Lake County. “We are here at Maverik Center in #WVC TODAY until 1 p.m.; come see us and get tested at NO COST to you.”

The Maverik Center is at 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive. The tweet said the testing is for residents of Kearns, Magna, Taylorsville, West Valley City and west Salt Lake City.