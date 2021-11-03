Salt Lake County Health Department offering vaccines for kids beginning today

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for kids beginning Wednesday.

“We will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 5 to 11 years old as early as today, Nov. 3,” said a tweet from the health department. “Appointments can be made online or by calling 385-468-7468.”

Beginning Monday, Nov. 8, Utahns may also bring children 5 to 11 years old to any Salt Lake County Health Department location without an appointment. A parent or guardian must be physically present for a child to be vaccinated.

