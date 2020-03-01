Salt Lake County Health Department offers residents advice for preparing for COVID-19

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Health Department is offering residents advice on how to prepare for COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

A Facebook post from the department says:

10 Things You Can Do NOW to Prepare for COVID-19

Treat your immune system well:

1. Get appropriate sleep.

2. Eat nutritiously and drink plenty of fluids.

3. Stay physically active.

4. Manage stress.

Take actions that help prevent the spread of all illnesses:

5. Stay home if you are ill and avoid close contact with ill people.

6. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly: scrub with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

7. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow; do not cough or sneeze into your hands.

8. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a bleach-based cleaning product.

9. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

10. Avoid sharing food or personal items.

Health officials say there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 inside the state of Utah, although 11 people were tested. None of them had the disease. The results of four other tests have yet to be determined.

For more information from Salt Lake County Health Department on COVID-19 click here.