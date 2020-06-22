Salt Lake County Health Department to offer free COVID-19 testing this week

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at various locations this week.
“All are welcome for free, fast #COVID19 testing — whether ill or not — this week at several #SLCo locations,” said a tweet from Salt Lake County Health Department. “Testing is key to tracing and stopping transmission of the virus in our community.”
Results are generally available in three to five days.
This week, there will be testing:
- Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Glendale Community Health Center at 1388 Navajo St.
- Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rose Park Community Health Center at 1365 W. 1000 North
- Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Glendale Community Health Center at 1388 Navajo St.
- Thursday from from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rose Park Community Health Center at 1365 W. 1000 North
- Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at University Neighborhood Partners at 1578 W. 1700 South
- Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Redwood Swap Meet at 3688 S. Redwood Road in West Valley City
- Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Redwood Swap Meet at 3688 S. Redwood Road in West Valley City and 1 p.m to 5 p.m. at Salt Lake’s Indoor Swap Meet at 1500 W. 3500 South in West Valley City.