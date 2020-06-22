Salt Lake County Health Department to offer free COVID-19 testing this week

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at various locations this week.

“All are welcome for free, fast #COVID19 testing — whether ill or not — this week at several #SLCo locations,” said a tweet from Salt Lake County Health Department. “Testing is key to tracing and stopping transmission of the virus in our community.”

Results are generally available in three to five days.

This week, there will be testing: