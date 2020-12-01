Salt Lake County hires economic development director

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County has announced the hiring of a new Economic Development Director.

“Jevon Gibb will lead Salt Lake County’s Economic Development team in regional collaboration and economic strategy to support economic recovery and long-term economic development opportunities that address continued growth,” says a statement released by the county.

County Mayor Jenny Wilson released a statement:

“I look forward to working with Jevon and his expertise as we continue to support and guide Salt Lake County’s regional economic development and recovery strategies,” she said.

Gibb, a military veteran, brings a wide breadth of business experience and economic knowledge — from deployed service in Afghanistan as an attorney in the U.S. Navy to problem solving for local businesses — to Salt Lake County during a critical time, the Salt Lake County statement says.

“I’m excited to take a holistic approach to economic development,” Gibb said. “I’m really passionate about economic opportunity. I want residents to understand how economic development strategies are going to help their families. When we serve, we must be able to answer and explain: ‘Will this create economic opportunity and help them achieve their potential?'”

As Regional Economic Development Director, Gibb will plan and oversee business retention and expansion; entrepreneurship; workforce development; and small business development, including efforts in unincorporated Salt Lake County and the management of the Salt Lake County Redevelopment Agency.