Salt Lake County jail suspends in-person visits due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that it will suspend in-person visits to the jail temporarily.

“Due to increased transmission rates of COVID-19, all in-person visiting at the Salt Lake County Jail (Metro and Oxbow) will be temporarily suspended beginning Monday, Jan. 10,” the statement says.

“The health and safety of the individuals in our custody is our number one priority and responsibility and we are committed to making this suspension as brief as possible.”

The Utah Department of Health has announced record-breaking COVID-19 transmission numbers for the past three days. On Friday, UDoH announced 9,469 newly documented COVID-19 cases in the the previous 24 hours.

