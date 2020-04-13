Salt Lake County leases hotel to house highest risk clients from homeless resource centers

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County officials have leased a hotel to provide “Stay Home, Stay Safe” housing for roughly 130 high-risk clients currently staying at homeless resource centers.

These individuals are either over the age of 60 or have underlying health issues, said a news release from Salt Lake County. Clients began to be moved into the hotel last Friday, April 10, and the moves will continue in phases over the coming days.

“These individuals are the most vulnerable of the vulnerable within our homeless community,” said Mayor Jenny Wilson. “It is imperative we do whatever we can to lessen the chances of COVID-19 impacting their lives. We appreciate the hotel operator working with us to provide this extra layer of protection for our highest risk clients.”

On-site staff, case managers, and security will be present to assist and protect clients. Behavioral health support will be available as well.

“Salt Lake County will lease the hotel for at least two weeks and has an option to extend,” the news release said. “To protect the privacy of those staying there, the county will not be releasing the name or location of the hotel.”