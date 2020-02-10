Salt Lake County man allegedly hits ex-girlfriend with stolen vehicle, flees from police

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man is under arrest after allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend with the stolen car he was driving, then fleeing from police.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Rick William Deshler, 23, is facing charges of:

Kidnapping, a second-degree felony

Theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Unified Police Department officers responded Friday to the report of a domestic incident allegedly involving Deshler and his previous co-habitant and ex-girlfriend.

“The victim told police that A/P (accused person) held her against her will and drove her around in a vehicle, refusing to let her exit the car,” the statement said. “A/P stated that he would run the victim over if she tried to get out. At a red traffic light, the victim exited the car and the A/P intentionally turned the vehicle and utility trailer in tow, into the victim, striking her.”

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. A UPD detective located the vehicle allegedly used in the incident and established surveillance. The vehicle had a stolen license plate out of Draper affixed to the rear of the vehicle and the car matched the year, make, model of a stolen Dodge out of South Salt Lake, according to investigators.

“A/P began driving the vehicle and officers deployed tire deflation devices, which were effective,” the statement said. “Your affiant and assisting detectives activated their emergency red/blue lights and sirens, signaling the vehicle to stop. A/P failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. A/P continuously fled from police, with the vehicle driving on the rims, through Murray, Taylorsville, and West Valley Cities.”

The suspect then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers apprehended him a short distance away.

The vehicle was confirmed to be the stolen Dodge, as suspected.

Deshler is currently on felony probation, supervised by Adult Probation and Parole.

He was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.