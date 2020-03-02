Salt Lake County man arrested after alleged aggravated robbery, burglary

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man is under arrest after an alleged aggravated robbery and burglary Tuesday.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Keven Payan Mendoza, 18, is facing charges of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

The victim stated that Mendoza and a male juvenile called him outside of his home, pinned him to the ground, put a gun to the back of his head, and took items from his pocket, the statement said.

“The suspect stated that he was unable to move during his time, and that they only let him go in exchange for the victim going inside the home and getting them more items,” the statement said. “The suspects stated they would kill the victim if he did not comply.”

The victim stated that he was able to get into his home and locked the door immediately.

“He stated that the suspects attempted to break down the door separating them from the victim,” the statement said. “They left when the victim began calling the police.”

Officers observed the suspects leaving the home and took them into custody soon after.

The suspects were not known to the victim.

Mendoza was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail. It’s not clear what charges the juvenile is facing.