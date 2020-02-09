Salt Lake County man arrested after alleged sexual assault of 7-year-old girl

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man was arrested after the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Joshua Oliver Perez, 23, was charged Thursday with rape of a child, a first-degree felony.

According to statement, the Murray Police Department was notified of the assault on Jan. 30th.

“The victim told the complainant that Joshua sexually assaulted her …” the statement said. “The complainant and another witness observed what they believed to be physical evidence on the victim consistent with a sexual assault.”

The statement did not reveal who the complainant is.

The alleged offense was committed while on Perez was on probation or parole, officials said.

Perez was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $150,000.