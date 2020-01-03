Salt Lake County man arrested after allegedly assaulting Lyft driver

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a Lyft driver while intoxicated.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Gene Halsey Rouse, 44, is facing charges of:

Sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

False information given to law enforcement, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

The probable cause statement said Rouse was “heavily intoxicated” and his friends bought him a Lyft to get him home in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

“Once in the vehicle A/P (accused person) began to try and squeeze the female driver’s breast,” the statement said. “A/P also began to rub the shoulders of the driver and then slid his hands down the top of her breast. Once the driver told him to stop, A/P got mad and began to slap her on the side of her face.”

Rouse then refused to get out of the car and fought with officers while he was being placed in custody, the statement said. He also gave officers a false date of birth.

The suspect was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail and was ordered to be released with the condition of a mandatory court appearance.