Salt Lake County man arrested after allegedly ramming 2 cars on I-215

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man was arrested Saturday after allegedly ramming two cars on I-215.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Eduardo Miller Dantas Barbosa, 26, is facing charges of:

7 charges of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Stalking, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Stopping or sudden decrease in speed, an infraction

On Jan. 4, officials were called to a four-vehicle crash on I-215 South near 1300 East, the statement said.

“The driver that caused the crash had found his wife at a hotel with another man, pounded on her window, and then when she left the hotel he followed her onto the freeway,” the statement said. “After following his wife onto the freeway the suspect who caused the crash got in front of his wife’s car and slammed on his brakes in front of her.”

When his wife did not crash into the back of him, he put his car in reverse and rammed his vehicle into her vehicle causing substantial damage to her car, the statement said. Officials added there were two people in the woman’s car.

“The suspect then pulled forward, put the car in reverse again and rammed his wife’s car a second time,” the statement said. “The second time the suspect rammed his wife’s car he also rammed a second vehicle in the process which was occupied by three people, causing substantial damage to both his wife’s car and the other car.”

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $11,980.