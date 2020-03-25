Salt Lake County man arrested after allegedly robbing teen of shoes at gunpoint

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man was arrested after allegedly robbing a teen of his shoes at gunpoint.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Keshab Bhattarai, 18, is facing a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

“On March 21, the A/P (accused person) and other associates took a 15-year-juvenile in an alleyway and robbed him at gunpoint,” the statement said. “The subjects took the victim’s shoes. A short time later the A/P and his associates were located by the victim and victim’s parents a few blocks away.”

One of the suspect’s associates fired one round at the victim’s parents and then all of them ran away, the suspect said.

The suspect, Bhattarai, was identified as one of the men involved at both locations.

He was found the next day wearing the “same unique bag” that he was wearing during the robbery, the statement said.

Bhattarai was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $150,000.