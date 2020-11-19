Salt Lake County man arrested on suspicion of child exploitation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man is facing felony charges after he allegedly distributed files that showed a toddler being assaulted by ng an adult.

Christopher Leo Samora, 30, was charged Wednesday with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail.

The investigation began after the Utah Attorney General’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alleged the suspect was sharing files of child exploitation material, the statement said.

A warrant was served on Samora’s residence and led to the discovery of files “containing child exploitation material” including a video of an adult male sexually assaulting an infant, investigators said.

Chat logs between Samora and other people also documented the suspect soliciting files related to child sexual abuse, and “Samora admitted to investigators that he distributed and received files,” the statement says.