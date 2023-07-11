Salt Lake County mayor ends flooding state of emergency, touts response

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Mayor Jenny Wilson on Monday ended Salt Lake County’s nearly three-month state of emergency for flooding and touted the county’s response to spring runoff as a success.

Wilson declared a state of emergency for flooding April 13 and twice extended the action, citing potentially devastating flooding following a historic snowpack more than 200% of normal.

“Since I’ve been mayor, we’ve had our share of emergencies — a global pandemic, an earthquake and a devastating windstorm — but all of these challenges helped us get even better at preparing for disasters,” Wilson said in a news release.

“We were able to manage the runoff from such an incredible, record-breaking snowpack because of a combination of early planning, improved infrastructure, cutting-edge data, around-the-clock debris clearing, and a season of perfect weather,” she said.

Declaring a state of emergency allowed the county to deploy emergency response teams, increase staffing levels, purchase sand and sandbags, and utilize specialized equipment to protect residents and property, Salt Lake County officials said.

The county distributed enough sand this spring to fill 500,000 sandbags, and volunteers flocked to sandbag-filling events in their communities.

“The county is proud to say we have come through the 2023 spring runoff season successfully,” county officials said in a news release. “Our work protected lives, homes, and businesses.”

Salt Lake County officials said residents can pick up free sand through July 15. Residents also can drop off sandbags at locations listed here.