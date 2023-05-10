Salt Lake County mayor extends state of emergency amid ‘imminent threat’ of flooding

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Saying there’s an “imminent threat of additional flooding” in Salt Lake County, Mayor Jenny Wilson on Tuesday extended the county’s state of emergency until June 13.

Wilson’s action recognizes the ongoing need for additional resources and staffing to prepare for potential flooding. Extending the emergency declaration helps the county address flood conditions by deploying emergency response teams, increasing staffing levels and utilizing specialized equipment to protect residents and property, Salt Lake County officials said.

Wilson first declared a state of emergency for flooding on April 13, allowing the county to access additional state and federal resources.

Record snowpack followed by warmer-than-usual temperatures has sped up the snowmelt, resulting in waterways throughout the county being filled beyond capacity, the declaration states.

“With such an unprecedented snowpack, we know there is potential for flooding,” Wilson said in a news release. “I am so thankful to our flood control crews who have spent the winter months preparing and are continuing to respond around the clock to prioritize residents’ safety and minimize property damage.

“While our systems and infrastructure are in place to handle our normal year-to-year averages, we cannot possibly predict the outcomes of a historic, natural event, and this emergency declaration gives us additional resources to respond.”

County leaders are working with municipal, state and federal officials to manage the flood conditions and ensure all necessary measures are taken to protect residents and property, the release states.

Wilson also urged residents and businesses in areas of the county affected by flooding to take precautions and stay informed about conditions through local media outlets and the county’s emergency management channels.

“We are grateful for our county crews who continue to work hard mitigating flooding,” said Aimee Winder Newton, Salt Lake County Council chairwoman. “A big thanks to volunteers who have helped with sandbags and support.”

More information about flooding, including the Salt Lake County floodplain map and sandbag locations, is available at slco.to/RunoffReady.