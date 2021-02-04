Salt Lake County Mayor Wilson announces former state Rep. Eric Hutchings as outreach and strategy advisor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has announced the addition of Eric Hutchings to the county as a new Outreach & Strategy Senior Advisor to the Mayor.

“Salt Lake County has positioned itself as the place to find critical answers to really important challenges, and I could not be more thrilled to join the team that is working so hard to solve them,” Hutchings said in the announcement, released Thursday.

Hutchings’ prior experience as a legislator representing the west side communities of Kearns, Taylorsville, and West Jordan, will be a valuable addition to the Mayor’s team.

“Eric’s deep intergovernmental and community relationships will help Salt Lake County continue to build bridges as we address complex issues,” Wilson said in the same prepared announcement. “His legislative focus on criminal justice reform will be one more tool to help us elevate the community voice to inform criminal justice policy and practice.”

Hutchings served in the Utah State House of Representatives from 2001 to 2020 representing District 38. While in the legislature, Hutchings served as Speaker Pro-Tem, Chair of the Executive Office and Criminal Justice Appropriations Sub-committee, and Chair of the International Relations and Trade Commission. Hutchings also served on the Judiciary Committee, Revenue and Taxation Committee, Law Enforcement Committee, Government Operations Committee, the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, the Utah Sentencing Commission, the Traumatic Brain Injury and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund Committee, and the Rural Economic Development Commission.

“Over the years of serving in the State Legislature I have learned that if we can solve a problem in Salt Lake County then we can use that experience and expertise to help others all over the state,” Hutchings said. “Getting engaged with the County team at this critical time is very exciting for me.”