Salt Lake County men flee multiple law enforcement agencies after alleged theft in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah men are in custody after a multi-agency, multi-hour pursuit in Summit County early Monday.

One suspect, passenger Brennen William T. Barton, 31 and from West Valley City, was apprehended after a pursuit and search, and has been booked into the Summit County Jail.

The other suspect, driver Matthew Petersen, 34, from Taylorsville, reportedly stole a truck and drove it to Wyoming, where he was apprehended by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Barton’s Utah affidavit says he is charged on suspicion of:

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Theft, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substance schedule l/ll/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

“Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Jeremy Ranch area,” says the probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. “A vehicle was located and took off at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated and continued through Jeremy Ranch, to the dirt road of East Canyon, onto Highway 66 in Morgan County and back into Summit County. Spikes were deployed and successful in Henefer.

“The suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver later identified as Matthew Petersen was pursued to a nearby home where he stole a pickup truck, and another pursuit was initiated until terminated at the Wyoming border. The passenger Brennen Barton fled on foot and was pursued by me. I gave orders for Brennen to stop and get on the ground, to which he did not comply. I was unable to keep up and eventually lost sight of Brennen.”

Containment was set up, and multiple officers from multiple agencies responded to assist, the statement says. Drones were deployed, as were K-9 tracking dogs from Roy and Davis County. After an extensive search, Brennen was located and taken into custody.

Brennen was checked by EMS staff and transported to the Summit County Jail, the statement says.

“During an inventory of the vehicle a green glass pipe with burn residue and substance on it consistent with the consumption of methamphetamine was located between the passenger seat where Brennen was seated in the vehicle and the center seat,” it says. The substance later tested positive for meth.

Brennen waived his Miranda rights and agreed to talk with a detective, the statement says.

“Brennen admitted to taking a bicycle valued between $1,500 and $4,000 from inside an attached garage of a residence in Jeremy Ranch.”

The statement suggested Barton be held without bail, and a judge ordered it so.

“Brennen had multiple active warrants at the time of his arrest,” the officer’s statement says. “Brennen exhibited a willingness to flee from police who were actively trying to apprehend him. Based on these facts I believe that Brennen will not comply with court dates and will flee at attempts to apprehend him.”

Utah charges have not yet been filed against Petersen in this case.