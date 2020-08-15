Salt Lake County offers 2 cooling centers for residents, visitors during heat wave

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County has two cooling centers that will be open for residents and visitors as above-average temperatures are expected in the area through next week.

The cooling centers are at:

Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy

Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City

The centers will be available from noon to 7 p.m. daily, Sunday, Aug. 16, through Sunday, Aug. 23. Parking is free.

Social-distancing protocols will be enforced and face coverings are required. Anyone who has any symptoms of illness should not come to the facilities.

“Cooling centers are air-conditioned, indoor spaces open to the public; anyone seeking a break from the heat can visit to cool off, hydrate, and stay safe from heat-related illness,” according to a news release on the county’s website.

Residents are encouraged to look out for each other and check on neighbors during times of extreme heat. This applies especially to those who are older or who have chronic conditions that can make them more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City also is warning people to be careful as the temperatures are expected to soar to the high 90s and/or triple digits for the next 10 days.

Health officials are encouraging everyone to follow these tips: