Salt Lake County partners with Westminster College to offer free tax assistance

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County is partnering with Westminster College to offer free tax assistance to Utahns.

“We are offering free tax assistance to residents beginning today, Jan. 25, until April 15, operating at the SLCo Government Center or on the Westminster College campus,” said a tweet from Salt Lake County. “With services through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, staff are able to help people file taxes who make $57,000 or less annually. We encourage residents to take advantage of this service.”

The main site is the Salt Lake County Government Center North Government Building, at 2001 S. State St., where appointments, drop-off and virtual visits are available. This site is open Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The secondary site is the Salt Lake Community College site, at 3460 S. 5600 South, in West Valley City, where appointments, drop-off and virtual visits are available. This site is open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is also a drop-off only site at Westminster College’s Bill and Vieve Gore School of Business, room 222, at 1850 S. 1300 East, from Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment and for more information, click here or call 801-210-8291.