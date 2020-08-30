Salt Lake County SAR assists injured hiker in Bells Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Search and Rescue teams assisted an injured hiker in Bells Canyon Saturday afternoon.

Teams were called out at 12:57 p.m. on a report of a hiker who stumbled and fell just below the Bells Canyon Falls, said a Facebook post from SLCOSAR.

“Sandy Police Department and Unified Fire Authority were already on the mountain when Search and Rescue arrived,” the post said. “Search and Rescue members headed up the mountain with three teams with equipment to wheel the patient out. Search and Rescue members arrived at the patient about one mile above the reservoir.”

Police and fire personnel were with the patient and walking slowly down with him, the post said.

“SAR members headed out with police and fire and everyone was off the mountain around 2:15 p.m.,” the post added. “Sandy Police and Unified Fire had this one covered but called us as back up. We’re always glad to work with these other professionals in the field.”