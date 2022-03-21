Salt Lake County SAR crews rescue stranded skiers in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Volunteers from the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team helped two stranded skiers Sunday.

The SAR members were called to the scene, at the Moss Ledge Waterfall in Big Cottonwood Canyon. at about 4:34 p.m.

“Both skiers were in good health and spirits, but were cliffed out due to a snow squall that limited visibility,” a Facebook post from the SAR workers says.

“Three teams were deployed to the GPS location of the party. One team went up the Moss Ledge Gully, while the other two teams deployed via the Mill B North trail.

“The team in the gully made voice contact with the party while the other two teams came down from above to access the patients. All teams were safely and successfully off the mountain by 19:30.”

Never hesitate to call 911 if you have an emergency in the backcountry, the post says.

“The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team is a free service made up of more than 30 volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”