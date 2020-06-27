Salt Lake County SAR, DPS helicopter help hikers down from Corner Canyon in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, June 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ten people were hiking Friday when one member of the group became ill and needed to be brought down by helicopter.

The call was received at about 7 p.m., reporting that one of the hikers, who were all high-school age, needed help up in Corner Canyon near 13600 Highland Drive, Unified Police Department Lt. Manfred Lassig told Gephardt Daily.

“A 16-year-old got sick and couldn’t make it down, so Star 9 and Search and Rescue from Salt Lake County went up,” Lassig said. Star 9 is the Department of Public Safety helicopter.

The 16-year-old was checked out by Draper Fire Department personnel and didn’t need to be transported to a hospital.

Three other teens also were brought down by helicopter because “they were all the way at the top,” Lassig said.

Lt. Lassig offered some solid advice for anyone who decides to go hiking now that the weather has warmed up.

“Make sure you have the right equipment, and plenty of water and food,” he said. “And remember, it gets cold in the mountains when the sun goes down.”