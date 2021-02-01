Salt Lake County SAR, Life Flight rescue injured hiker on Mount Olympus trail

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and Life Flight were called Sunday to help an injured hiker who had slipped and fallen on the main trail on Mount Olympus.

SAR volunteers were called at 4:16 p.m., and two teams headed up the mountain “to get to the patient with equipment to carry the patient out if necessary,” SLCOSAR said in a Facebook post.

Life Flight also was called to assist and they did a quick hoist and got the injured hiker out quickly, the post said.

The duration of the rescue was 50 minutes.

“With the lack of snow, we are seeing lots more people hiking for this time of the year. Make sure you are staying out of avalanche danger, have microspikes and be prepared to spend the night if injured,” SAR said.