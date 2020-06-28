Salt Lake County SAR rescues injured hiker on Mount Olympus trail

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was called out Saturday afternoon to aid a hiker who had a broken ankle.

The call came in at 3:33 p.m., and four teams with about 20 SAR members went up to the stream crossing on the Mount Olympus trail, SAR said in a Facebook post.

They brought gear, medical equipment, and “lots of fluids,” the post said.

Unified Fire personnel also were on the mountain and provided medical care.

“The patient’s foot was splinted and he was placed in a litter and was rolled down the trail. All teams got off the mountain before 7:30 PM,” the post said.