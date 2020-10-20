Salt Lake County SAR, Unified Fire rescue climber injured in Little Cottonwood

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Search and Rescue volunteers and Unified Fire Department personnel responded to a call to assist an injured climber in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Monday afternoon.

The call came at 1:16 p.m. to aid a climber who “was leading the first pitch of Crescent Crack when he took a lead fall and the cam placement failed to hold,” said a SLCO SAR post on Facebook.

The climber dropped about 20 to 30 feet and hit a small ledge, the post said.

“The belayer lowered the injured climber to the ground and called 911.”

Unified Fire was dispatched and had the patient packaged for transport when SAR arrived on scene. SAR members then took over and transported the injured climber to the highway while Unified did the medical, the Facebook post said.

The patient possibly had a broken femur and lower back injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The rescue took an hour and 15 minutes.

“It was as always a pleasure to work together again with the amazing crew at Unified,” the post said.