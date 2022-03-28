Salt Lake County Search and Rescue assists hikers after shoe loss

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Rescue crews helped two hikers who were below the Hound’s Tooth area of Ferguson Canyon Sunday after one lost a shoe.

Crews were called out at about 3:30 p.m.

“The pair had started out at 10 a.m. with the intention of summiting,” a Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue statement says. “Around 2 p.m., one of the hikers lost their shoe while post-holing in a snow field, and was unable to recover it.

“At that time, the hikers decided to call 911 out of an abundance of caution. We commend the hikers for taking this precaution, as traveling over rugged terrain without proper footwear could have resulted in an escalated situation. Three SAR teams were deployed from the Ferguson TH around 15:45 with new footwear, warm clothing, food, and water.”

All involved were off the mountain by 5:45 p.m., the statement says.

“We are now in shoulder season, which means it may be warm during the day but cold during the night. Please remember to pack accordingly, bring the 10 essentials, and plan to be moving across variable terrain when in the backcountry (snow, ice, mud, etc).”