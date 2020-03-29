Salt Lake County Search and Rescue helps bring injured snowboarder to safety

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded Saturday to a call reporting an injured snowboarder in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

SAR was called out at 5:27 p.m. for an injured man who was snowboarding in the backcountry at Beartrap Fork.

According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the man had injured his ribs and had a possible femur fracture. Two medics from the fire department were with the patient when SAR arrived.

SAR members and Unified Fire crews “loaded the patient into a toboggan and slid him out to the road where he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.”

All members got off the mountain at about 7 p.m., the Facebook post said.