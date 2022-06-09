Salt Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews assist fallen hiker, injured biker

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews on Tuesday responded to two scenes, helping an injured mountain biker and a fallen hiker.

The first call out, at about 6:30 p.m., was for the biker, who was located about a mile up from the Yellow Fork trailhead in Herriman.

“The biker sustained serious injuries in a crash,” says a statement published on Facebook. “Unified Fire Authority paramedics stabilized the patient before SAR transported them to an ambulance. The operation took about two hours.”

The second call came in about 90 minutes later.

“A hiker fell a considerable distance in the lower Lisa Falls,” the statement says. “They landed in the small pool area about half way up the falls and sustained serious injuries. Several teams were deployed with high-angle rope rescue gear.

“A team of four rappelled to the patient in the pool to stabilize, secure, and package them for lowering. Other teams built rope systems needed for lowering two rescuers and the patient to the ground.

“At the base of the falls UFA paramedics treated the patient and SAR transported them to a waiting ambulance. All rescuers were off the mountain by 12:30 a.m.”