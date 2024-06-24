Salt Lake County Sheriff, Unified Police to separate July 1

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Unified Police Department are breaking up effective July 1, Monday of next week, as a result of House Bill 374 passed during the final hours of the 2023 legislative session.

The SLCo Sheriff’s Office and UPD on Monday released a joint statement.

With the separation, patrol of unincorporated Salt Lake County and the statutory duties and countywide services provided by the Sheriff through the UPD since 2010, will return to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office re-established Law Enforcement Bureau.

These services include Metro Gang Unit (MGU), DEA Taskforce, Warrants & Extraditions, Search & Rescue, and more.

File photo Unified PoliceGephardt Daily

UPD will continue to provide law enforcement services, including patrol, to member communities including Copperton, Emigration, Holladay, Kearns, Magna, Midvale, Millcreek, and the Town of Brighton.

Both agencies are committed to ensure the safety of the public and do not anticipate any disruptions to service with this separation.

“We are dedicated to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and a commitment to public safety,” said Jason Mazuran, UPD Chief of Police. “This realignment allows us to focus our resources on the specific needs of our member communities, ensuring a high level of service and community engagement.”

Sheriff Rosie Rivera added, “Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office is prepared to continue providing the excellent service residents of Salt Lake County have come to expect. We remain steadfast in our mission to uphold the law and protect all members of our community.”

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office was established in 1849. Over the last 175 years, the Office provided public safety services to the County and to municipalities through contracts. In 2010, UPD was created to continue to provide law enforcement under the direction of the Sheriff and a governing board. With the passage of HB 374 in 2023, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s will return operations to a pre-2010 model which reflects other Sheriff’s Offices around the country.

UPD member communities have elected to re-state their interlocal agreement and continue to provide law enforcement services under the direction of a governing board.

“While UPD and the joint partnership between Salt Lake County and municipal agencies have enjoyed for decades is evolving with this separation, we all remain committed to maintaining effective collaboration with all agencies for the benefit of our entire community,” Rivera said.

Residents are encouraged to continue to report emergencies and non-emergency concerns through their respective agencies’ established channels. The non-emergency number for all residents is 801-840-4000.

“Both UPD and the Sheriff’s Office are committed to a seamless transition and ongoing collaboration to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents,” the joint statement says.