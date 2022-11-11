Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office joins Operation Green Light as tribute to veterans

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff‘s Office and Unified Police have announced their participation in Operation Green Light and have illuminated the Sheriff’s Office and County Jail in green as a tribute to veterans.

The lighting is part of an initiative between the Salt Lake County, the Utah Association of Counties, and the National Association of Counties and National Association of County Veteran Service officers.

A statement on Operation Green Light for Veterans suggests participants continue the use of green lights through Nov. 13.

The green lights are intended to show support for all veterans of all military conflicts, raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and their families, and educate about the resources available, the SLCO Sheriff’s statement says.

“We are proud to show our gratitude for our veterans and their families by shining these green lights,” Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in the released statement. “It is a small gesture that recognizes the sacrifices and contributions made on the battlefield here and at home. It’s an honor to recognize the brave women and men who risk their lives to protect our way of life and express gratitude to their families for their support and their service.”

The departments also invited the public to light their homes with green lights as a tribute.