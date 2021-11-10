Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Boomer

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of K-9 Boomer.

Boomer was undergoing treatment for intestinal problems when he passed away, according to a sheriff’s office statement released Tuesday.

Boomer joined the sheriff’s office in January 2018 and was assigned to his partner, Deputy M. Hintze.

“Boomer was an essential part of our team working diligently to prevent the introduction of illicit narcotics in the jail facilities. He completed his state narcotics certification in June 2018 and engaged in hours of specialized training both on and off-duty. His job was challenging and his work required him to be constantly on the move searching buildings, persons and vehicles. He and his partner regularly worked with UPD’s K-9 unit, DEA, SLCPD, POST and AP&P.”

Sheriff Rosie Rivera said of Boomer: “As an office, our hearts are heavy with the loss of this K-9. Boomer was more than a partner to Deputy Hintze; he was a member of his family. We are all keeping Deputy Hintze and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”