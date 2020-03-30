Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office says no current inmates at Oxbow, Metro Jails have tested positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying Monday that no current jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Salt Lake Tribune reported inaccurate information about an individual testing positive for COVID-19 in our facility,” said a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. “While incarcerated at Oxbow Jail, the individual from this report was not tested for COVID-19, never notified jail medical staff of symptoms, nor did he present with any signs or symptoms to medical staff which he saw daily.”

Currently no prisoners are reporting symptoms of COVID-19 in the Oxbow facility, at 3148 S. 1100 West, the news release said.

“Prior to the release of the individual from this report, there have been no prisoners quarantined at Oxbow for flu like symptoms in at least the last 12 months,” the news release said.

Five prisoners in the Metro Jail at 3415 S. 900 West have tested negative for COVID-19. There are no pending tests.

Upon release from the jail, prisoners under medical observation are provided with printed and verbal information about signs and symptoms for COVID-19, the news release said.

They are encouraged to self-quarantine. Lastly, the jail nursing staff notifies the health department with contact information for individuals who are pending test results.

The Salt Lake County Health Department confirmed Monday afternoon that an individual recently released from Oxbow Jail tested positive for COVID-19.

“SLCoHD does not consider the individual an exposure risk to other inmates because he was not symptomatic until after release from the facility,” the news release said. “Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office is not aware of any jail nurse confirming a positive COVID test result to any inmate, hospital, or family member.”

The jail continues to follow CDC recommendations to prevent COVID-19.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our staff and prisoners,” the news release said.