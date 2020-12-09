Salt Lake County Sheriff’s SAR crew assists injured hiker in Millcreek Canyon

The hiker was descending the Grandeur Peak Trail at approximately 1 p.m. when he injured his ankle, possibly fracturing or dislocating it, said a news release from SLCOSAR. He was approximately 1.5 miles up the trail.

“Unified Fire Authority paramedics responded, treated the injury, administered pain medication and prepared the patient for transport,” the news release said. “SAR deployed one large team of about 12 rescuers, who carried a litter, wheel, technical rope rescue gear, and other transport materials to keep the patient warm and comfortable. Working with the UFA medics, SAR personnel packaged the patient in the litter, then rolled the patient back down to the trailhead and a waiting ambulance.”

All were off the mountain by 3:30 p.m.