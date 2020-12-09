Salt Lake County Sheriff’s SAR crew assists injured hiker in Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crew assisted an injured hiker in Millcreek Canyon Sunday afternoon.
The hiker was descending the Grandeur Peak Trail at approximately 1 p.m. when he injured his ankle, possibly fracturing or dislocating it, said a news release from SLCOSAR. He was approximately 1.5 miles up the trail.
“Unified Fire Authority paramedics responded, treated the injury, administered pain medication and prepared the patient for transport,” the news release said. “SAR deployed one large team of about 12 rescuers, who carried a litter, wheel, technical rope rescue gear, and other transport materials to keep the patient warm and comfortable. Working with the UFA medics, SAR personnel packaged the patient in the litter, then rolled the patient back down to the trailhead and a waiting ambulance.”
All were off the mountain by 3:30 p.m.
“Right now, the trails in the Wasatch are a mix of dry dirt, mud, frozen dirt, ice, and packed snow,” the news release said.” This trail had sections of ice where our micro spikes slid across the surface without gaining traction. Please be careful out there and go prepared.”
