Salt Lake County Sheriff’s SAR crews rescue hiker with injured leg

NEFF’S CANYON, Utah, May 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called out Saturday afternoon to assist a hiker with a lower leg injury.

Crews responded to Neff’s Canyon after the 4:20 p.m. call in search of the hiker, who had fallen while trying to cross a river.

“SLCO SAR was dispatched to the scene, where four teams were deployed to the patients location,” the SAR‘s Facebook post says.

“The patient was put into a litter and carried down the mountain. SLCO SAR passed the patient off to UFA (Unified Fire Authority) in the parking lot and all teams were off the mountain by 18:30.”

The SAR post also issued a warning for backcountry hikers.

“With the recent rainfall, trails are going to be slick and muddy. Ensure to take caution when recreating in the backcountry this weekend.”