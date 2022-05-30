Salt Lake County Sheriff’s SAR crews rescue hiker with injured leg

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews helped an injured hiker on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Photo: SLCo SAR

NEFF’S CANYON, Utah, May 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called out Saturday afternoon to assist a hiker with a lower leg injury.

Crews responded to Neff’s Canyon after the 4:20 p.m. call in search of the hiker, who had fallen while trying to cross a river.

“SLCO SAR was dispatched to the scene, where four teams were deployed to the patients location,” the SAR‘s Facebook post says.

“The patient was put into a litter and carried down the mountain. SLCO SAR passed the patient off to UFA (Unified Fire Authority) in the parking lot and all teams were off the mountain by 18:30.”

The SAR post also issued a warning for backcountry hikers.

“With the recent rainfall, trails are going to be slick and muddy. Ensure to take caution when recreating in the backcountry this weekend.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here