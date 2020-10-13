Salt Lake County, Utah’s ballots are in the mail, on the way to voters



SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ballots are in the mail for registered voters in Salt Lake County and across the state of Utah, in what S.L. County Clerk Sherrie Swensen believes will be a secure and fraud-free election.



In a Newsmaker Interview with Gephardt Daily, Swensen addresses concerns over potential voter fraud, the capacity of the postal service to deliver and return ballots in a timely fashion, and why it is absolutely “crucial” for Utahns to vote by mail as opposed to in person on Nov. 3.



Hear what measures she says are being taken to protect voters and election workers, including a quarantining of ballots before the votes are processed and tallied.

