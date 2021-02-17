Salt Lake County vaccine appointments rescheduled due to winter storm

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb.16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Health Department has moved all COVID vaccine appointments scheduled for Wednesday, February 17, to Sunday, February 21, a news release from SLCoHD says.

The change is due to the winter storm that is expected to drop several inches of snow over the area and make driving extremely hazardous.

According to the health department news release:

Appointments set for Wednesday at all SLCoHD vaccine sites (Mountain America Expo Center, Maverik Center Overflow Parking Lot, and Salt Palace) will now be on Sunday at the same time and location.

For example: If you have a vaccine appointment scheduled tomorrow at 2 p.m. at Mountain America Expo Center, your appointment is now Sunday, February 21, at 2 p.m. at Mountain America Expo Center.

If you cannot attend your new Sunday appointment, call 385-468-7468 to cancel your appointment and re-book for another date and time. The appointment scheduling line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The news release says Salt Lake County Health Department has notified everyone with an appointment via text and/or email, but it’s important to get the word out because, “the safety of our patients and staff is our priority.”