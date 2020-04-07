Salt Lake County woman allegedly stabs man husband got into fist fight with

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County woman was arrested for aggravated assault after she allegedly stabbed a man she thought was beating her husband in a fistfight.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Morgaine Leigh Huey, 21, is facing one count of the second-degree felony.

The altercation took place near 2200 S. Highland Drive Monday evening.

“The A/P (accused person) observed her husband get into a fist fight with the victim,” the statement said. “The A/P stated her husband was getting hurt and appeared to be losing the fight. A witness stated she observed the A/P pull an object out and stab the victim causing him to fall to the ground.”

The victim was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Huey denied pulling a knife or stabbing the victim, the statement said. She was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with her bail set at $10,000.