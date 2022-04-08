Salt Lake crews battle 2-alarm fire in commercial building

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a two-alarm blaze in a commercial structure late Friday afternoon.

The building, in the area of 770 South and 300 West, was possibly vacant, Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted shortly before 5 p.m. An all-clear was given about 20 minutes later.

The public is advised to avoid the area while crews perform cleanup and overhaul duties.

