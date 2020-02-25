Salt Lake crews respond to commercial fire at automotive auction house

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City crews battled a commercial fire at an automotive auction house Tuesday morning.

Salt Lake City Fire Department Captain Anthony Burton told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred at ADESA Salt Lake at 780 S. 5600 West, a little before 10 a.m.

Burton said the fire broke out in an automotive paint building, and sprinklers were activated.

West Valley City Fire Department assisted with the fire knockdown, which took between 20 and 30 minutes, Burton said.

One adult, who is thought to be an employee of the business, was treated on scene and released. No fire personnel were injured in the course of the incident.

At this early stage there is no exact estimate on damages. It’s not clear at this time whether there were vehicles inside the building where the fire broke out.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

