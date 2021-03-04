Salt Lake, Davis counties to move to moderate level on COVID-19 transmission index

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake and Davis counties will be moving from the high to the moderate level on the COVID-19 transmission index, state officials confirmed Thursday morning.

Gov. Spencer Cox announced the change in a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The Utah Department of Health said Wednesday the rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 590 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.8%.

Cox also announced Thursday that from Monday, March 8, Utahns age 50 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. In addition, those 16 and older with diabetes type 1 or 2, a BMI of 30 or over, or chronic kidney disease will be eligible. Cox asked that individuals in those groups do not schedule their vaccines until Monday. He said that officials aim that by April, vaccine appointments will be open to every adult in the state of Utah.

Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert announced the transmission index system back in October.

The index calculates the level of COVID-19 transmission in each county by analyzing three data points; percent positivity of tests, cases per 100,000, and hospital capacity.

The index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties are placed in one of three transmission levels: high, moderate, or low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

For more on the transmission index, including which counties are currently in which category, click here.

Masks are strongly encouraged across all transmission levels when attending events of public gatherings, like a theater, a sporting event, a live concert, or a wedding.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.