Salt Lake Fire Cpt. Michael Harp dies in rafting accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City Fire captain has died in a rafting accident on the Green River.

“It is with heavy hearts that Salt Lake City Fire Department share the unexpected passing of Captain Michael Harp,” says a statement issued by the department.

“While the details of this tragic passing are still being investigated, it appears that Capt. Harp was involved in a rafting accident along the Green River.”

Harp was a 27-year veteran of Salt Lake City Fire Department. He was a second generation firefighter, following the footsteps of his father who also served with Salt Lake City Fire Department, the SLCFD statement says.

Captain Harp was also a dedicated member of Utah Task Force 1 and notably deployed to Ground Zero on 9/11.

Salt Lake City Fire captain Michael Harp right is shown at the scene of the 2001 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York City

“Capt. Michael Harp dedicated his life to the service of not only the citizens of Salt Lake City, but also his fellow firefighters. His legacy of service, leadership, compassion, and contagious laughter will forever be remembered by all who knew him,” the statement says.

“On behalf of the Salt Lake City Fire Department, we extend our condolences to the entire Harp family. Our thoughts and prayers are with family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this difficult time.”

The death of Harp comes after an announcement by the National Park Service of a 50-year-old Sandy man dying in a rafting accident Thursday in the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument, on the Colorado side.

The SLCFD statement has not yet officially confirmed that Harp, Sandy resident, was the man who died in that accident, although no other recent fatal rafting accidents on the Green River have been reported.

Read more about that fatal rafting at this link.