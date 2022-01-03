Salt Lake Fire crews battle 2-alarm blaze in commercial structure

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A “house fire” turned into a two-alarm blaze early Monday morning, and Salt Lake City firefighters were forced to take a “defensive” position in getting it under control.

Crews were dispatched at about 12:50 a.m. to the area of 321 E. 2100 South, where they arrived to find smoke coming from all sides of the structure.

The building was reportedly unoccupied. Fire crews entered the structure to make sure no one was inside and to try to determine the source of the fire. A short while later, as flames spread through the building, they had to exit and continue fighting the fire from outside.

After being on scene for about an hour, crews were able to re-enter the building.

A little before 2 a.m., SLCFD tweeted that the house fire, in a single-story commercial structure, was “nearly under control.” Crews were still working to get the fire extinguished and to check for any remaining hot spots into the early morning hours.