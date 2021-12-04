Salt Lake Fire crews knock down garage fire in 13 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Friday evening, and knocked down the blaze within minutes.

The fire was dispatched at 6:46 p.m., and firefighters rushed to the scene, 1318 S. Shannon Drive. The fire turned out to be in the garage of the residence.

“They had the fire out by 6:59,” Battalion Chief Dan Walker told Gephardt Daily. “It was out so fast, they didn’t notify me, and the first-in crews cancelled everybody else.”

The garage fire did not extend to the house, and no one was injured, Walker said. The homeowner called in the fire and evacuated.

No damage estimate or fire cause are known at this point, Walker said. The fire is under investigation.