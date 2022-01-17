Salt Lake firefighters at scene of 2-alarm blaze

Fire continues at this 2-Alarm Fire. Partial collapse of the roof in two locations. pic.twitter.com/7fM5fPmZSw — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) January 17, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department has responded to the scene of a residential blaze at 100 S. 803 West.

A 1:38 p.m. tweet from the department said the single-family residence was “fully involved,” and the a defensive operation was ongoing.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the two-alarm fire as it becomes available.