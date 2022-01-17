Salt Lake firefighters at scene of 2-alarm blaze

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department has responded to the scene of a residential blaze at 100 S. 803 West.

A 1:38 p.m. tweet from the department said the single-family residence was “fully involved,” and the a defensive operation was ongoing.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the two-alarm fire as it becomes available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here