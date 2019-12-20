Salt Lake International Airport adds 2 new phone apps to ease holiday travel stress

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City International Airport has added two new phone apps to help ease travel stress this holiday season.

A news release from SLC Airport Thursday said two of the busiest days are expected to be Saturday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 26.

“To help passengers navigate the airport and plan their travel during this busy time, SLC has launched two new phone apps,” the news release said. “Live Shuttle Tracker is a phone app that shows the location of the airport’s economy parking lot shuttles in real time. Whether waiting for a shuttle to the terminals or back to the parking lot, a moving arrow shows the shuttle’s location along with an estimated arrival/pick-up time.”

In addition, a new SLC Airport phone app provides users with airport news, flight schedules and security screening wait times. Both are available to download on the airport’s website or on the App Store.

SLC volunteer Airport Ambassadors will also be on hand to answer questions and help

passengers navigate the airport. Local musicians are scheduled to perform throughout the day on Dec. 24 to create a festive mood, while Santa Claus will be spreading cheer pre- and postsecurity and taking last-minute Christmas wishes, the news release said.

SLC Airport officials suggest the following travel tips to help passengers travel through the

airport go smoothly. Before leaving for the airport, passengers can check the airline’s website to ensure the flight is on time and has not been delayed due to weather in SLC or at their destination. In addition, passengers are encouraged to print or download boarding passes to a cell phone prior to leaving for the airport to bypass airline ticket counters.

Passengers should arrive two hours before their scheduled boarding time for domestic flights—three hours for international flights—in order to allow time to park, check bags and go through the security checkpoint. Plus, the Transportation Security Administration encourages the public to follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule. TSA travel tips can be found here.

When picking up passengers, SLC asks drivers to check the status of incoming flights via the website or via the SLC Airport phone app. Drivers who arrive early should remain in the airport’s Park and Wait lot until passengers are ready to be picked up curbside.